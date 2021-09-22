Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.50.

Smartsheet stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,350 shares of company stock valued at $23,393,522 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

