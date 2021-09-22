SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $7.74. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 593,722 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after buying an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after buying an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

