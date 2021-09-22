SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.74 or 0.00013256 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $39,437.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00073000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00116339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00171284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.79 or 0.06980077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,501.67 or 1.00518257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $343.34 or 0.00793341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.