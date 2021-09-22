SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.31

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.31 and traded as low as $57.60. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 3,836 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

