Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Up 1.6%

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.88. 23,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 659,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter. Sogou had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 128,247 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

