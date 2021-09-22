Solana (SOL) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $137.03 or 0.00322863 BTC on exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $40.71 billion and $4.97 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00128016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045305 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 504,711,508 coins and its circulating supply is 297,102,695 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

