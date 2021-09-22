Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Shares of XPL stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 236,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solitario Zinc (XPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.