Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SOM opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £305.31 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. Somero Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 570 ($7.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 487.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 450.61.
Somero Enterprises Company Profile
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.