SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $17.78

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $18.55. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 36 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.