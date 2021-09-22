Soren Abildgaard Sells 251 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95.

On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12.

Zendesk stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.28. 1,562,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,000. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $95.87 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.42.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Amundi bought a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

