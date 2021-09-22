Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.54. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 145,758 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. Analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

