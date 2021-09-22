Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after acquiring an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after buying an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

