Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,868 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Shares of SCCO opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

