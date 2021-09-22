Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Management at Southwest Airlines expects the third-quarter 2021 results to be hurt by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in the United States. Detailed results will be out on Oct 21. Operating revenues are likely to decrease in the 18-20% range from the third-quarter 2019 actuals (former view was a 15-20% decline) with bookings declining and cancellations increasing. Due to this weakness, operating revenues for September are now expected to drop in the 25-30% band from September 2019 actuals, compared with the earlier expectation of a 15-25% decline. The rise in fuel cost per gallon due to higher oil prices is another headwind for the carrier. However, the company's cost-cutting efforts in the current scenario of depressed demand are commendable. Southwest Airlines' liquidity position is also impressive.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.03.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 110,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,053 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,185 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

