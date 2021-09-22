Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $979.06 million and the highest is $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $527.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $20,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.67. 14,198,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,764,869. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

