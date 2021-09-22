S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Increased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $445.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.77. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

