SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 147,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of TOTL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,819. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.