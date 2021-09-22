SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNRG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,844,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21.

