SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,505 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 13.8% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $50,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after buying an additional 4,178,089 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,038,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,835,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after buying an additional 3,524,916 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. 76,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

