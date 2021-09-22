SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 303,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,148,145 shares.The stock last traded at $75.27 and had previously closed at $74.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

