SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 49,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 927,765 shares.The stock last traded at $479.95 and had previously closed at $486.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDY. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after acquiring an additional 436,401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,605,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

