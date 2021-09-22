SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULST. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $661,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

