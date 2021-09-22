Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $281,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,940,479. The company has a market cap of $246.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

