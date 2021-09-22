Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) shares rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 225,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 466,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

