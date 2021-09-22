Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Trading Down 9.1%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 136,611 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 48,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

About Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors.

