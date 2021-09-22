Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.24.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.