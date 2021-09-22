SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. SPS Commerce reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $70.96 and a twelve month high of $156.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

