State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 96.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 61,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 127.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

