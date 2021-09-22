State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 39.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after buying an additional 520,227 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,258,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,738,000 after buying an additional 91,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after buying an additional 345,543 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of IDA opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.76.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

