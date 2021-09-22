State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,980 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

