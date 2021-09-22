State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,826 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 252.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 37,124 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Discovery by 32.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

DISCA stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

