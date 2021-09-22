State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $11,518,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,250.88 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $437.01 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,390.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,493.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

