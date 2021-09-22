State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

