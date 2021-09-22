Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.880-$4.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.82.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

