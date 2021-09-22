Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Steelcase updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.

NYSE SCS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 949,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,015. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

