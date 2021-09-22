Stephens Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,850.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,603.94.

AZO stock opened at $1,643.07 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,598.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,491.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AutoZone by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

