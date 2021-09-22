Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 794,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. 3,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after buying an additional 891,299 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

