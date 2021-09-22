Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX traded up $5.55 on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,288,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,928. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,840,832 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

