Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFIX. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,840,832 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

