Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,620 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 723% compared to the typical daily volume of 440 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

