Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 4,226 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $78,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $102,649.25.

SUMO opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -14.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

