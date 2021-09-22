SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 595,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in SunOpta by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

