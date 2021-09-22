SuperFarm Hits Market Capitalization of $64.54 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $64.54 million and $26.86 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

