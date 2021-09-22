Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 4,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 535,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $301,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

