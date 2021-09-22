Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.20). Surface Oncology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

SURF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 52.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 16.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

SURF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,254. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

