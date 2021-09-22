Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.20). Surface Oncology posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.
Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 52.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 16.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
SURF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,254. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.
