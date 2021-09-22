Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,333 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $628.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 2.73. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. Equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

