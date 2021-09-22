Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

