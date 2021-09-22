Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 101,251 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,786 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

