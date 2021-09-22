Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.14, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.