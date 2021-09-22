Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.77.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

